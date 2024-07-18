The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Buckle alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 288,056 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Buckle by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 29,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Buckle

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.