The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Ensign Group traded as high as $138.34 and last traded at $137.29, with a volume of 53210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.18.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENSG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 221,838 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 110,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,224,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.
The Ensign Group Company Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Ensign Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.