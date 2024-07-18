The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Ensign Group traded as high as $138.34 and last traded at $137.29, with a volume of 53210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.18.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENSG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 221,838 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 110,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,224,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.