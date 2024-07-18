The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) EVP Shayn P. March Sells 2,500 Shares

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on The GEO Group

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,230,000. Center Lake Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,754,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.