The Goldman Sachs Group Increases GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target to $28.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSFree Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

View Our Latest Report on WGS

GeneDx Stock Performance

WGS opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.29. GeneDx has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $74,908.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,048.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 121,505 shares valued at $3,211,829. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.