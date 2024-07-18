The Goldman Sachs Group Increases GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target to $28.00

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get GeneDx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

View Our Latest Report on WGS

GeneDx Stock Performance

WGS opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.29. GeneDx has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $74,908.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,048.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 121,505 shares valued at $3,211,829. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.