The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $550.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $504.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.44.

GS stock opened at $501.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.60. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $509.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,119,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after acquiring an additional 743,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 406,224 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

