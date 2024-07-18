The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $124.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.65. Five Below has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

