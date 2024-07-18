The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $11.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

