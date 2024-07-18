The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Pennant Group traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 9219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNTG

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,578,000. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,403,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 679.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $816.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.