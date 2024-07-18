The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $172.62 and last traded at $172.18, with a volume of 230235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.02.

The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

