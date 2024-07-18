The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $179.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $180.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

