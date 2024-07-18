The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $204.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $179.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $180.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

