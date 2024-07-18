The Sherwin-Williams Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $12.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.