The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Westaim in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of WED opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. Westaim has a 1 year low of C$3.38 and a 1 year high of C$4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.80.

Westaim ( CVE:WED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.12 million for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 78.98% and a return on equity of 22.80%.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

