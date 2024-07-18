The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

