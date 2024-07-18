ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 66,996 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $119,922.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $430,384.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $212,213.38.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $540.00.

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ThredUp by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ThredUp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

