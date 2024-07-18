Tim Lawlor Acquires 11 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor acquired 11 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($17.17) per share, for a total transaction of £145.64 ($188.87).

On Monday, June 17th, Tim Lawlor acquired 12 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,218 ($15.80) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($189.55).

On Thursday, May 16th, Tim Lawlor acquired 12 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,293 ($16.77) per share, for a total transaction of £155.16 ($201.22).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,314 ($17.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,053.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 668 ($8.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,383 ($17.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,235.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,134.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.59) to GBX 1,030 ($13.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

