Toast (NYSE:TOST) Raised to Outperform at Mizuho

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $96,261.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,566.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $96,261.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,566.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $65,971.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,414.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth about $179,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $70,270,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

