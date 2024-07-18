tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $18.64 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $18.64 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 142,592,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,386,167 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 142,592,050.0352343 with 125,386,167.68228191 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.14909907 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $13,291,003.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

