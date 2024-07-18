TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $486.00 to $536.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as high as $453.94 and last traded at $453.80, with a volume of 10463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.89.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

