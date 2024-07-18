Traders Buy Large Volume of Vistra Call Options (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 53,760 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 143% compared to the typical volume of 22,118 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 17.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

