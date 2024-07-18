Traders Purchase Large Volume of InMode Call Options (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,192 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 196% compared to the average daily volume of 2,432 call options.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. InMode has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in InMode by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in InMode by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in InMode by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in InMode by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in InMode by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

