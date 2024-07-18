Traders Purchase Large Volume of StoneCo Put Options (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 30,945 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 326% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,265 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. StoneCo has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,681,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $58,777,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,766,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 397,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in StoneCo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after buying an additional 253,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

