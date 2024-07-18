Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $141,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,786.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 300,407 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

