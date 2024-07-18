Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded to Hold at Baird R W

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,342 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

