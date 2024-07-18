Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $40.58

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.58, but opened at $36.43. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 4,562,886 shares traded.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
