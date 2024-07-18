Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $864.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth $314,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

