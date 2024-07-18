Tufton Oceanic Assets Plans Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SHIP)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets stock opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.12. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.29 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £3.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.40.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Read More

Dividend History for Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.