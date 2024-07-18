Tufton Oceanic Assets Plans Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SHIP)

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets stock opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.12. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.29 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £3.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.40.
About Tufton Oceanic Assets
