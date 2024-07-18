Turbo Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $321.64 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Turbo has a total market capitalization of $321.64 million and $88.46 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Turbo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Turbo has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00445496 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $87,057,377.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

