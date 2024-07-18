Tyman (LON:TYMN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Tyman (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.19) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:TYMN opened at GBX 390.50 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £761.32 million, a PE ratio of 2,055.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. Tyman has a 1 year low of GBX 231.50 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($5.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 366.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 329.48.

Insider Transactions at Tyman

In related news, insider Jason Ashton sold 13,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.75), for a total value of £48,743.88 ($63,213.44). 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

