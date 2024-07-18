U.S. Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,953 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,089 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.6% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 107,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

