UBS Group Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $91.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Crown by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Crown by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

