UBS Group Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $198.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $179.68 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $180.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after buying an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,727,000 after buying an additional 639,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

