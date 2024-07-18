Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.09

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.09 and last traded at $56.09, with a volume of 46285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 9.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $249,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $249,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,314 shares of company stock worth $5,370,214. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 287.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 159,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 118,390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $111,828,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 112,366 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

