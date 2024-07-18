UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE UMH opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.33%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

