UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz Sells 550 Shares of Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE UNF opened at $184.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.10. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

