Unilever (UL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $58.21.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
