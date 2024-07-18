Unilever (UL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $58.21.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

