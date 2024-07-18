uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Mizuho reduced their price target on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.97. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
