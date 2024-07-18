uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Mizuho reduced their price target on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

uniQure Trading Down 8.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 458.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 295,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 242,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,711,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.97. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Articles

