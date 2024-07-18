United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.
United Airlines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.94 on Thursday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.12. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
