United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.94 on Thursday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.12. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.20.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

