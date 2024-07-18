United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.75. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.
United Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %
United Airlines stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.12. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
