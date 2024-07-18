United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.75. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

United Airlines stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.12. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $69.20 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.