United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Shares Up 13%

Shares of United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) traded up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 50,771,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 12,163,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Trading Up 17.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.52 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

