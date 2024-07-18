UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $647.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $481.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $609.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $573.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $527.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $573.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.36 and its 200 day moving average is $500.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,016,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,608,000. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,297,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

