UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Argus

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $570.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $609.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $573.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.29. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $573.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.