UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $595.00 to $615.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $609.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 4.4 %

UNH opened at $573.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $573.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

