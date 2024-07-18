UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $555.00 to $615.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $609.89.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $573.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $527.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $573.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

