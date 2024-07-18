Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 194,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE UNM opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unum Group

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.