Unum Group to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, DOWLING & PARTN Forecasts (NYSE:UNM)

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DOWLING & PARTN reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UNM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.