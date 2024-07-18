Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). Approximately 4,983,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,427,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).
Upland Resources Trading Up 13.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.01.
Upland Resources Company Profile
Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.
