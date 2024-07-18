Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target Lowered to $3.20 at HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.30 to $3.20 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ur-Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.77.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $108,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $108,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,625,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 241,036 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

