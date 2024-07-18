US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,598 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AL stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

