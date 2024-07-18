US Bancorp DE Buys 1,343 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,894,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,357,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 983,601 shares of company stock worth $33,217,310. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.2 %

CG stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.